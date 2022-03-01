This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snowstorm to hit most of Wisconsin Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. See how much will fall and where
A winter weather advisory has been issued for southern Wisconsin from 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, with the heaviest snow falling closer to Lake Michigan, according to forecasters.
Highs in the 40s to start the week could melt southern Wisconsin’s minimal snowpack, but more might fall over the weekend, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. We'll see a low temperature …
Q: How are we doing for snowfall this season?
Highs will reach the 30s across southern Wisconsin this weekend, then the high 30s and upper 40s next week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 14 degrees is today's…
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
Thunderstorms on Saturday could come as highs hit the mid-50s across southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Madison's evening forecast: Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of s…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.