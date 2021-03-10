Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies late. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.