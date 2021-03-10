Madison's evening forecast: Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies late. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect per…
Prior to Monday, Madison had not seen a high cracking 60 since November, but two more 60-degree days could be on tap, according to forecasters.
A rainy, possibly stormy and warm Wednesday is on tap for southern Wisconsin, before temperatures begin tumbling from highs in the 60s on Wedn…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degr…
A big warm-up for southern Wisconsin that will see temperatures cracking 60 could include thunderstorms at mid-week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 23 degrees is today's…
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Q: What is special about March weather?
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tod…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms ar…