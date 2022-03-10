This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
National Weather Service storm crews confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday night in the Stoughton area amid a line of severe storms that ripped through the area with winds of up to about 95 miles per hour, snapping power poles and blowing out windows in homes.
The best chance for severe weather on Saturday will be in southwestern Wisconsin, while northern Wisconsin could see significant icing, according to forecasters.
Madison, Milwaukee and Eau Claire are getting less windy with time.
Snow is still likely Monday morning, but better weather is expected in the days ahead! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
Enjoy the slight warm up while it lasts across Wisconsin. A cold front arriving this evening will cool us back down for the rest of the week. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. E…
Dry conditions today, but our temperatures are going in the wrong direction. See how cold it will get Wednesday night and who might see snow on Thursday in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Highs will crack 60 and thunder may rumble across southern Wisconsin on Saturday, according to forecasters.