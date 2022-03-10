 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

