Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.