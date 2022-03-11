For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 3F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
