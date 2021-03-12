Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
