 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News