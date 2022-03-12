This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
