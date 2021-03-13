 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News