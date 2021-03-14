This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prior to Monday, Madison had not seen a high cracking 60 since November, but two more 60-degree days could be on tap, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a nice weekend with highs peaking in the mid-50s on Saturday, but by Monday highs won’t get out of the 30s, with…
A rainy, possibly stormy and warm Wednesday is on tap for southern Wisconsin, before temperatures begin tumbling from highs in the 60s on Wedn…
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees…
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect per…
After three days with the first 60-degree temperatures since November, southern Wisconsin will see cooler and mostly quiet weather into next w…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Friday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We wi…
A big warm-up for southern Wisconsin that will see temperatures cracking 60 could include thunderstorms at mid-week, according to forecasters.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms ar…