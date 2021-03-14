 Skip to main content
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

