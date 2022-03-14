Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Enjoy the slight warm up while it lasts across Wisconsin. A cold front arriving this evening will cool us back down for the rest of the week. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
