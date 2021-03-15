 Skip to main content
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

