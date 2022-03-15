This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
