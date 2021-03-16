Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.