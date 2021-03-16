For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
