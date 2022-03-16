 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News