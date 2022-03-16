This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The Madison area should see a…
Wednesday should be the first day of the year with the high cracking 60 for south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 19 degrees is today's low. W…
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
South-central Wisconsin should see its first temperatures cracking 60 this year over the next several days, according to forecasters.
There's pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Snow flurries and cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with another cold front lowering temperatures even more. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video.