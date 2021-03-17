Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.