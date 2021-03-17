For the drive home in Madison: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Just days after highs in the 60s had southern Wisconsin’s snowpack melting away, a snowstorm Monday will bring a wintry feel to mid-March, according to forecasters.
Skip shoveling and the snow that fell across southern Wisconsin on Monday won't be around for long as temperatures warm into the low 40s Tuesd…
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees…
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a nice weekend with highs peaking in the mid-50s on Saturday, but by Monday highs won’t get out of the 30s, with…
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Friday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should …
After three days with the first 60-degree temperatures since November, southern Wisconsin will see cooler and mostly quiet weather into next w…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We wi…
Madison's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow…
- Updated
Through the first 11 days of the month, we have averaged 6.2 degrees above normal.