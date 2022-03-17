For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The Madison area should see a…
Wednesday should be the first day of the year with the high cracking 60 for south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 19 degrees is today's low. W…
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It …
South-central Wisconsin should see its first temperatures cracking 60 this year over the next several days, according to forecasters.
There's pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…