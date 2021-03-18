For the drive home in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
