This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
