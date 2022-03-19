Madison's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
