Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.