Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north.