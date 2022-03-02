Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
