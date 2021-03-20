Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.