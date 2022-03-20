 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

