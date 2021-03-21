Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.