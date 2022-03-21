 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Weather Guys: Is it spring time?

Ask the Weather Guys: Is it spring time?

This year the spring equinox occurred on at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. This is the first day in 2022 that the sun is above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News