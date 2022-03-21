Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.