This evening in Madison: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Skip shoveling and the snow that fell across southern Wisconsin on Monday won't be around for long as temperatures warm into the low 40s Tuesd…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees to…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Wet, slushy snow possible for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday as southern U.S. faces dangerous severe weather
Southern Wisconsin could see wet, slushy snow, with rain mixed in on Wednesday, but no significant snow accumulation is expected, according to…
However you define it — meteorological spring started March 1 and the vernal equinox is at 4:37 a.m. Saturday — spring will be in the air acro…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chan…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the h…
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
Winds will be so strong Thursday that areas south and east of Dane County are under a wind advisory and areas along Lake Michigan are under a …
- Updated
Just days after highs in the 60s had southern Wisconsin’s snowpack melting away, a snowstorm Monday will bring a wintry feel to mid-March, according to forecasters.