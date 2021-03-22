 Skip to main content
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

