Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Local Weather

This year the spring equinox occurred on at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. This is the first day in 2022 that the sun is above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.

