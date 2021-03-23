 Skip to main content
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

