This evening's outlook for Madison: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
