Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

