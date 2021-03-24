 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News