Madison's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees to…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Southern Wisconsin will see rain and possibly some thunderstorms on Tuesday, and could see rain later in the week, perhaps with some snow, acc…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chan…
Wet, slushy snow possible for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday as southern U.S. faces dangerous severe weather
Southern Wisconsin could see wet, slushy snow, with rain mixed in on Wednesday, but no significant snow accumulation is expected, according to…
However you define it — meteorological spring started March 1 and the vernal equinox is at 4:37 a.m. Saturday — spring will be in the air acro…
Skip shoveling and the snow that fell across southern Wisconsin on Monday won't be around for long as temperatures warm into the low 40s Tuesd…
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
No severe weather is expected, but southern Wisconsin could see some spring thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and night, according to forecasters.
Winds will be so strong Thursday that areas south and east of Dane County are under a wind advisory and areas along Lake Michigan are under a …