This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
The rain/snow mix will briefly depart Wisconsin tonight, but will come right back for Friday along with very strong winds. See your most likely time for rain and snow and when winds will be strongest.
Not only does rain look likely for today, but it will be sticking around for Wednesday & Thursday. Snow is possible as well. See when your best chance of seeing some flakes is in our updated forecast.
This year the spring equinox occurred on at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. This is the first day in 2022 that the sun is above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.
Temperatures will be the same or warmer across Wisconsin today, but a cold front arriving tonight will be changing things significantly. Track the rain and falling temps in our updated forecast.
The dreary weather continues across Wisconsin today. Off and on rain and snow showers will persist through the day and night. When will it all end? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We wi…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.