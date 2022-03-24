 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

