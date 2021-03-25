This evening's outlook for Madison: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
