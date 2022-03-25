 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Ask the Weather Guys: Is it spring time?

This year the spring equinox occurred on at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. This is the first day in 2022 that the sun is above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.

