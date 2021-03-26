Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, freezing rain, and possibly some sleet all could hit south-central and southeastern Wisconsin overnight, bringing slippery conditi…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees to…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Southern Wisconsin will see rain and possibly some thunderstorms on Tuesday, and could see rain later in the week, perhaps with some snow, acc…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chan…
Wet, slushy snow possible for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday as southern U.S. faces dangerous severe weather
Southern Wisconsin could see wet, slushy snow, with rain mixed in on Wednesday, but no significant snow accumulation is expected, according to…
Accumulating light, slushy snow possible overnight Thursday into early Friday for southeastern Wisconsin
The next storm system may bring accumulating light, slushy snow overnight Thursday into early Friday for southeastern Wisconsin, according to …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers a…
Skip shoveling and the snow that fell across southern Wisconsin on Monday won't be around for long as temperatures warm into the low 40s Tuesd…
No severe weather is expected, but southern Wisconsin could see some spring thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and night, according to forecasters.