Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.