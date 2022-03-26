 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Weather Guys: Is it spring time?

Ask the Weather Guys: Is it spring time?

This year the spring equinox occurred on at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. This is the first day in 2022 that the sun is above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News