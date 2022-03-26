Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.