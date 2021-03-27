For the drive home in Madison: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
