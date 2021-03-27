 Skip to main content
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

