Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

Ask the Weather Guys: Is it spring time?

Ask the Weather Guys: Is it spring time?

This year the spring equinox occurred on at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. This is the first day in 2022 that the sun is above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.

