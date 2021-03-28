Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.