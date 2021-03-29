Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Windy early. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
