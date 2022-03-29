Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.