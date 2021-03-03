Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.