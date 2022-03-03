 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News