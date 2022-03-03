This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
