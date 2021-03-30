Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.