Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, freezing rain, and possibly some sleet all could hit south-central and southeastern Wisconsin overnight, bringing slippery conditi…
Strong winds will blow in a brief burst of warmth for Monday, with highs in the 60s, but much colder air will follow for southern Wisconsin, a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers a…
Accumulating light, slushy snow possible overnight Thursday into early Friday for southeastern Wisconsin
The next storm system may bring accumulating light, slushy snow overnight Thursday into early Friday for southeastern Wisconsin, according to …
A spring rollercoaster of weather for southern Wisconsin will bring rain for the weekend, then temperatures well above normal, before they plu…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Weather whiplash: Temperatures to plunge, then rebound to warmest stretch of year for southern Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin will see a weather whiplash common in spring, with highs plunging to the 30s, then soaring to hit 70 for the first time thi…
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees toda…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low …