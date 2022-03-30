Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Rain...mixing with snow late. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.