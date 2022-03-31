Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Friday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. …
Forecasters are predicting quick bursts of moderate to heavy snow and a drop in sudden visibility this afternoon and into the evening, especially until 7 p.m.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Rain and snow are still in the forecast today, but winds will be much stronger for the entire state. Find out if the rain and snow chance will continue for the weekend in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Rain returns this afternoon and lingers through Wednesday. Snow in the forecast for Thursday
Dreary weather is making a comeback to Wisconsin today and it's going to be sticking around. See when rain and eventually snow is most likely across the state in our updated forecast.
The gloomy weather continues across the state Wednesday. Rain likely ahead of a cold front, but snow behind it as our temperatures drop once again. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low te…
The National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, office issued the most warnings with 9,103, including 6,926 severe thunderstorm warnings and 667 tornado warnings.
Snow will likely slow the commute in portions of southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. See when all the snow will come to an end for our area in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Dry, but still cold Monday across Wisconsin. Chance of rain and a little snow returns Tuesday
Partly cloudy and not much wind today, but still colder than normal for late March. Windy conditions and a rain/snow mix will return to the state tomorrow. Get all the details in our updated forecast.