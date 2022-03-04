This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
