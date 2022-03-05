This evening's outlook for Madison: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
