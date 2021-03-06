Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect per…
It has not cracked 50 in Madison since it was 52 on Dec. 23, but a warming trend starting over the weekend will push highs into the 50s next w…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degr…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 23 degrees is today's…
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
A start of a warming trend for southern Wisconsin will come with gusty winds, as highs will crack 40 on Tuesday, accompanied by winds gusting …
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degre…
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
Melting of the hefty snowpack will continue for southern Wisconsin with highs in the 30s and 40s predicted over the next week