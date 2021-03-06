Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.