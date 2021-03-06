 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News