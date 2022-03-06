This evening's outlook for Madison: Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Madison Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
