This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
